Cartels, Trafficking & Drugs: Ann Vandersteel Reveals That Our Tax Dollars are Directly Funding Illegal Immigration

After a month down at the border along with famed journalist Michael Yon for Operation Burning Edge, Ann Vandersteel comes on The Jeff Dornik Show to share what she saw. While many talk about illegal immigration as a problem that needs to be fixed, most don’t understand what’s really going on. That’s why this episode is so important.





It turns out that not only is our government not stopping illegal immigration, our tax dollars are directly and actively funding it. This means that our government is involved in funding the criminal behavior that has the potential to ultimately destroy our nation.





Which then leads to a deeper conversation about all the different catastrophes our government was behind, including 9/11, the California fires a few years ago, covid and even the Maui fire.





What do we do about it? Organize locally. Push back against the tyranny of our governmental leaders. It could be making your community a sanctuary for medical freedom. It could also be going after the bonds of public servants that are violating our rights. No matter what, we can no longer sit back and wait for someone else to save the day.





