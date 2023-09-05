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Cartels, Trafficking & Drugs: Ann Vandersteel Reveals That Our Tax Dollars are Directly Funding Illegal Immigration
The Jeff Dornik Show
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871 views • September 05, 2023

After a month down at the border along with famed journalist Michael Yon for Operation Burning Edge, Ann Vandersteel comes on The Jeff Dornik Show to share what she saw. While many talk about illegal immigration as a problem that needs to be fixed, most don’t understand what’s really going on. That’s why this episode is so important.


It turns out that not only is our government not stopping illegal immigration, our tax dollars are directly and actively funding it. This means that our government is involved in funding the criminal behavior that has the potential to ultimately destroy our nation.


Which then leads to a deeper conversation about all the different catastrophes our government was behind, including 9/11, the California fires a few years ago, covid and even the Maui fire.


What do we do about it? Organize locally. Push back against the tyranny of our governmental leaders. It could be making your community a sanctuary for medical freedom. It could also be going after the bonds of public servants that are violating our rights. No matter what, we can no longer sit back and wait for someone else to save the day.


Be sure to tune in to Ann Vandersteel’s show Right Now on Brighteon.TV and on Freedom First Network.


Subscribe to this show on Rumble, Spotify and Apple Podcasts.


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Subscribe to The Jeff Dornik Show on Substack to get all of Jeff’s shows, interviews and articles directly to your email inbox. Become a paid subscribe to get access to his weekly exclusive show for paid subscribers only. Subscribe at https://jeffdornik.substack.com.


Sign up for pickax, the social media platform that protects free speech, is not beholden to Big Tech, has algorithms that amplify your voice and provides monetization opportunities for content creators. https://pickax.com 

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current eventspoliticspodcastillegal immigrationcartelsann vandersteelconstitutional rightsright nowjeff dornikthe jeff dornik showoperation burning edgemaui fires
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy