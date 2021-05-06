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30 minutes of praise and worship with lyrics #1
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29 views • May 06, 2021
Psalm 149:1
Israel Invoked to Praise the Lord.
Praise the Lord! Sing to the Lord a new song, And praise Him in the congregation of His godly ones (believers).
Ephesians 5:19
Speak to one another in psalms and hymns and spiritual songs, [offering praise by] singing and making melody with your heart to the Lord;
Israel Invoked to Praise the Lord.
Praise the Lord! Sing to the Lord a new song, And praise Him in the congregation of His godly ones (believers).
Ephesians 5:19
Speak to one another in psalms and hymns and spiritual songs, [offering praise by] singing and making melody with your heart to the Lord;
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