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White House Vows To Strike Back After Biden’s Great Reset Bill Derailed FULL SHOW 12-19-21
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414 views • December 20, 2021
Alex Jones breaks down how Joe Biden’s multi-trillion dollar Build Back Better spending bill has been derailed, at least for now, by Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.). Also, he’ll discuss the growing worldwide resistance movement against the New World Order’s coordinated Omicron lockdown agenda as Christmas approaches.
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