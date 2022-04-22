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Jessica Rose PhD - VAERS, Data And Truth
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155 views • April 22, 2022
Today on the Naturally Inspired Podcast Jessica Rose is joining us. Jessica has a Postdoctoral in Biochemistry, Postdoctoral in Molecular Biology, PhD in Computational Biology, Masters in Medicine (Immunology) and BSc in Applied Mathematics. Jessica is working to bring awareness to the public with regards to VAERS data. You can follow her outstanding work at https://jessicar.substack.com/ Learn more about Jessica and VAERS on her new website https://www.jessicasuniverse.com/
Please welcome Jessica Rose to the Naturally Inspired Podcast.
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#JessicaRose #VAERS #Data #Canada #Truth #DefeatTheMandates #Covid #Virus #Vaccine #Pandemic #Mask #Mandate #Lockdown #NaturalHealth #Movement #Mindset #Minerals #HealthFreedom #MedicalFreedom #TammyCuthbertGarcia #NaturallyInspiredPodcast
Jessica Rose VAERS Data Canada Truth Defeat The Mandates
Covid Virus Vaccine Pandemic Mask Mandate Lockdown Natural Health Movement Mindset Minerals Health Freedom Medical Freedom Tammy Cuthbert Garcia Naturally Inspired Podcast
Please welcome Jessica Rose to the Naturally Inspired Podcast.
👍 - Like Our Content? Help Us Grow! (Tip/Donate) https://tammycuthbertgarcia.com/donate/
🤝 - Love Freedom? Support Our Sponsors! https://tammycuthbertgarcia.com/shop-support/
(High Quality Storable Food, Seeds, Water Filtration, Air Filtration, Minerals, Supplements, Coffee And More)
❤️ - Want More Info? Become An Exclusive Member And Supporter! https://locals.com/member/TammyGarcia
🤜 - Connect With Tammy On All Video, Podcast & Social Platforms https://tammycuthbertgarcia.com/connect-with-tammy/
🏃♀️ - Visit Tammy's Websites Here - 🏃♀️
.
🎙 - https://naturallyinspiredpodcast.com
.
🔥 - https://tammycuthbertgarcia.com
.
✍️ - https://naturallyinspiredreport.com
.
❤️ - https://locals.com/member/TammyGarcia
Naturally Inspired Media participates in various affiliate programs and therefore may be eligible for commissions via ads, links, and/or images shared on this post.
#JessicaRose #VAERS #Data #Canada #Truth #DefeatTheMandates #Covid #Virus #Vaccine #Pandemic #Mask #Mandate #Lockdown #NaturalHealth #Movement #Mindset #Minerals #HealthFreedom #MedicalFreedom #TammyCuthbertGarcia #NaturallyInspiredPodcast
Jessica Rose VAERS Data Canada Truth Defeat The Mandates
Covid Virus Vaccine Pandemic Mask Mandate Lockdown Natural Health Movement Mindset Minerals Health Freedom Medical Freedom Tammy Cuthbert Garcia Naturally Inspired Podcast
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