Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
GiveSendGo / 2022 Freedom Convoy Dox List - How to use for GOOD purposes
24 views
channel image
TruthSearchEngine.com
Published Friday |

This list was shared with pretty much every evil psychotic mainstream media outlet, in an attempt to hurt people. That was very very wrong. However, there is a lot of good out of this list - in that it gives freedom lovers and defenders of freedom an easy way of connecting, communicating and strategizing with one another. This video gives an overview of how to use this list for good purposes. To obtain a copy of the list, please see the previous video for download instructions.

Visit truthsearchengine.com for a big overview of what is really going on, what you can do to defend your rights, and get in touch with us. Also be sure to sign up for our newsletter.

Keywords
freedomevilworldvaccinecanadatrudeaubegoodconvoytruckerseconomicforum19wefcovidconvidvanquishdeathjab

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket