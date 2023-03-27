WOMEN'S HISTORY MONTH 2023 - Great American Women

Every year for Women's History Month, the left excludes conservative females as they attempt to be the only side celebrating Women. They do this as they hand out awards to Men claiming to be Women. They pretend to be the gatekeepers for Women's History, only driving their own narrative in March. Well, at Know What's Right, we have narratives too.





