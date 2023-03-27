Create New Account
WOMEN'S HISTORY MONTH 2023 - Great American Women
Know What's Right
Published 19 hours ago

Every year for Women's History Month, the left excludes conservative females as they attempt to be the only side celebrating Women. They do this as they hand out awards to Men claiming to be Women. They pretend to be the gatekeepers for Women's History, only driving their own narrative in March. Well, at Know What's Right, we have narratives too.


Video made by Cash Daily for Know What's Right


Cash Daily:

Know What's Right:

