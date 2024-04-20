Create New Account
🚨 Alex Jones' Review of "Civil War" 2024 Movie!
🚨 Alex Jones' Review of "Civil War" 2024 Movie! The writer/Director, Alex Garland, is British, so he doesn't support the Constitution or understand American Patriots. His movie is biased with Leftist overtones! Once again, Alex Jones is right! 

alex jonesdemocratsinfowarscivil warobamadeep statechinaleftistnwonew world ordermark of the beastantichristcivil war moviealex garland

