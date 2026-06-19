Victory over death is a reality!

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James lesson #179; We continue our look on Physical Death in 2Corinthians chapter 5. Everyone faces physical death at some point, yet for the Christian we have the victory in Christ. We have a true, Divine Eternal life and security that the Unbelievers never have. Please feel free to comment and share, thanks!