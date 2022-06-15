© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Temperatures Rise at the Weather Channel.
https://rumble.com/v18jo5b-temperatures-rise-at-the-weather-channel..html
John Coleman Co Founder Of The Weather Channel, CNN have NO FACTS that support global warming.
https://rumble.com/vs7o8b-temperatures-rise-at-the-weather-channel-cnn.html
=================================
SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg
UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS
(Article 1).
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg
Global Warming, Is Nonsense, There is no evidence of it