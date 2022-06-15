Temperatures Rise at the Weather Channel.



https://rumble.com/v18jo5b-temperatures-rise-at-the-weather-channel..html





John Coleman Co Founder Of The Weather Channel, CNN have NO FACTS that support global warming.





https://rumble.com/vs7o8b-temperatures-rise-at-the-weather-channel-cnn.html





=================================





SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg

UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS

(Article 1).

All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights

Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights





To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.

Soundgrounder Music

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg





Global Warming, Is Nonsense, There is no evidence of it