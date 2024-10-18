How did we get here with Jeff Simon - Scott Hensler

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Show 95: Christian identity vs. Synagogue of Satan. What makes a Christian and what identifies as a Jew? Subjects not touched by others. This is a must-listen-to show.
Donation - https://buymeacoffee.com/grumpyoldexorcist
Main website: https://scotthenslernetwork.org
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/GrumpyOldExorcist
Audio only: https://grumpy-old-exorcist.mixlr.com/recordings
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/GrumpyOldExorcists
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/scotthensler/home
BlogTalkRadio: https://www.blogtalkradio.com/scotthenslernetwork