InfoWars - Jay Dyer - The History Behind The New World Order Economy and the Anglo American Establishment - 12-30-2022
Jay Dyer hosts the final hour of the Alex Jones Show and reveals the documented history behind the global economy planned for decades by the Davos group, the World Economic Forum, and the Anglo-American establishment.

infowarsciami6ossfabian societycecil rhodesjay dyeranglo-american establishment

