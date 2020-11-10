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NEWS COMMENTATOR SAW ELECTION AUDIT INFO AND SAYS OH SHIT, F*CK LIVE ON AIR AND THEY CUT IT!!!
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283 views • November 10, 2020
From JSF:
HUUUUGE!!! NEWS COMMENTATOR SAW ELECTION AUDIT INFO WITH INTELLIGENCE COMMUNITY INVOLVEMENT AND SAYS OH SHIT, F*CK LIVE ON AIR AND THEY CUT IT!!!
UPDATE: I reject the tweet this guy tweeted explaining that it was a "loss of feed", no, at about this time, when this was fresh, Pompeo really did say there will be a smooth transition to another Trump administration. This IDIOT, who did not keep composure on national television, saw that and knew it was GAME OVER.
Remember Jane Standley on September 11th, standing in front of the Saloman Brothers building...?
HUUUUGE!!! NEWS COMMENTATOR SAW ELECTION AUDIT INFO WITH INTELLIGENCE COMMUNITY INVOLVEMENT AND SAYS OH SHIT, F*CK LIVE ON AIR AND THEY CUT IT!!!
UPDATE: I reject the tweet this guy tweeted explaining that it was a "loss of feed", no, at about this time, when this was fresh, Pompeo really did say there will be a smooth transition to another Trump administration. This IDIOT, who did not keep composure on national television, saw that and knew it was GAME OVER.
Remember Jane Standley on September 11th, standing in front of the Saloman Brothers building...?
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