AI and Deep Fakes

Deepfakes are rewriting reality — and that’s terrifying. Synthetic media, targeted profiling, and algorithmic censorship can fragment shared truth and manipulate public opinion. Imagine a fabricated video destroying a reputation overnight or AI-driven ads re-educating vulnerable searchers. Whether governments, corporations, or bad actors use these tools, the effect is the same: erosion of trust. Learn how deepfakes work, how they’re deployed, and how to spot them. Watch the full interview for the tools to resist now.
#DeepFakes #MediaLiteracy #AIEthics
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport