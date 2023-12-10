Alex Collier - Question and Answer Webinar 45 - December 8, 2023

Alex hosted his 45th *LIVE* Question and Answer webinar on December 8, 2023. The webinar was just over two hours and twenty-eight minutes in length. This webinar included a short monologue where Alex talked about current stat., and then Alex answered questions for the remainder of the webinar. Hosted by James Harkin from AlexCollier.org and the former radio host for Wolf Spirit Radio JayPee. Alex presented great insight into what is happening in this world and beyond.

In just over two hours and twenty-eight minutes, Alex answered 31 questions. Some of the questions had multiple parts, so Alex spent time answering these questions thoroughly. Due to character limits in the description, here are the top 15 questions that have been paraphrased and voted up by webinar attendees:

* Will there be a significant shift in the white hat operation soon?

* Who is now in control of the arcs?

* Are there more continents on our planet than we've been told?

* Do Commander-in-Chief Trump and Melania have hybrid alien DNA?

* Will the mainstream media be used to share truths with the masses?

* What happened with the genetically modified mosquitoes that were recently released?

* Is it possible to travel back in time to fix a mistake, or will that alter the present and future timeline?

* Are the sirens of Greek and Teutonic mythology an ET race?

* Are autistic people star seeds, and is the autism holding back their real power?

* What do you know about the massive hole in the sun that is bigger than sixty planet Earths?

* Are those nefarious individuals wearing rubber masks actually the tall white ET race?

* What is happening with the chemtrails raining down on us?

* How can one wake up a family member who has swallowed too much mainstream media?

* Will we have a great leap forward in air transportation once we overcome our current situation?

* What due diligence must we do to verify the seemingly positive events are not trojan horses?

