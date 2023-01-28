Create New Account
Medical Industry Whistleblower Dr. Judy Mikovits Exposes Fauci Backed Premeditated Murder By Injection
Vigilent Citizen
Published Yesterday |

MIRRORED from The Alex Jones Show

Jan 17, 2023

https://theinfowar.tv/watch?id=63c7258b3315ed1aa68d0ac3


Dr. Judy Mikovits of https://therealdrjudy.com/ joins the #AlexWasRight 16-hour broadcast to expose Fauci's crimes of premeditated murder by injections and gatekeeping the truth.

alex jonesvaccinefaucidr judy mikovitspremeditated murdercovid

