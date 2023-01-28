Medical Industry Whistleblower Dr. Judy Mikovits Exposes Fauci Backed Premeditated Murder By Injection

MIRRORED from The Alex Jones Show
Jan 17, 2023
https://theinfowar.tv/watch?id=63c7258b3315ed1aa68d0ac3
Dr. Judy Mikovits of https://therealdrjudy.com/ joins the #AlexWasRight 16-hour broadcast to expose Fauci's crimes of premeditated murder by injections and gatekeeping the truth.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.