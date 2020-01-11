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Low Carb Roast Chicken with Vegetables
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50 views • January 11, 2020
Article: https://www.mrlen.com/low-carb-roast-chicken-with-vegetables/
This low carb roast will have you salivating. The aroma will fill the kitchen as you eagerly wait for it to cook. Get ready for a spicy and savoury flavour.
#LowCarbRoast #RoasrChicken
This low carb roast will have you salivating. The aroma will fill the kitchen as you eagerly wait for it to cook. Get ready for a spicy and savoury flavour.
#LowCarbRoast #RoasrChicken
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