Resistance to the bullies & Tyrannical Leaders ~ Is Obedience to the abrahamic God YHWH ~
TheProphet-Barnebus
TheProphet-Barnebus
19 followers
20 views • 4 months ago

In todays discussion we will talk about the tactics of the deep state to try and regain their tyranical control over us. We will talk about a few of the tactics that are being used; such as but are not limited to: out right psychological warfare using bullies to keep us off our square / point (I.E. Confusion), Project Mockingbird, MkUltra mind control, Misinformation & Project Bluebeam, and so on. Finally, we will be sharing the latest episode of the Highwire, which will be episode 402 Iron Will.


References:

- The Highwire Episode 402: Iron Will

  https://rumble.com/v5ynerw-episode-402-an-iron-will.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp

- Project Bluebeam

  + Soft Rollout of Project Bluebeam to Ramp Up Warfare Efforts

    https://rumble.com/v29g83q-soft-rollout-of-project-bluebeam-to-ramp-up-warfare-efforts.html

  + Project BlueBeam: The Fake Alien Invasion " The Last Card" ~ Jay Myers Documentaries (10/13/23)

    https://rumble.com/v5u869h-project-bluebeam-the-fake-alien-invasion-last-card-jay-myers-documentaries-.html

- Project Mockingbird

  + https://rumble.com/v52mz9d-operation-mockingbird-bird-flu-how-to-heal-with-good-bru-and-more....html

  + https://rumble.com/v4md9p0-project-mockingbird-bridge-the-scripts-are-getting-so-bad-that-they-cant-ke.html

- MKUltra

  + https://rumble.com/v58nkey-mkultra-operation-paperclip-and-government-operations-w-mkultra-expert-penn.html

  + https://rumble.com/v5idsvp-programmed-to-kill-david-mcgowan-on-mkultra-serial-killerspsychological-war.html

- The Alex Jones Show (12/12/24) FULL SHOW

  https://rumble.com/v5yr3jh-the-alex-jones-show-121224-full-show.html?playlist_id=watch-history

- TTAC: Propaganda Exposed Uncensored

  https://rumble.com/v5rt12q-propaganda-exposed-uncensored-episode-8-live-watch-party.html

- TTAV: Presents Remady

  https://rumble.com/c/c-6398192

- The Ocult in your living room - Stephen Dollins

  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EjD7-ftrX-o

- The Genesis 6 Conspiracy

  + https://annas-archive.org/md5/2d5c01e4728d8c65ede6dba1d8b8c86c

  + https://genesis6conspiracy.com/

