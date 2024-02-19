Create New Account
MAUI - THE SLICK, DISGUSTING, PREDICTABLE LAHAINA GLOBO TAKE-OVER
The Prisoner
MEET THE "LOCAL" GLOBO JUDAS GOATS

My summer video Maui Firestorm - https://www.bitchute.com/video/72efuJqnFvXu/

Single MAUI article carried by world-wide media (Hundreds of outlets) - https://www.wkms.org/npr-news/2024-02-08/six-months-after-the-maui-fires-an-uncertain-economy-for-the-island

Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement

CNHA Annual Report FY22 - FINAL - https://www.hawaiiancouncil.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/CNHA-Annual-Report-FY22-FINAL.pdf

"New" Planning Director - https://www.civilbeat.org/2024/02/new-planning-director-will-guide-maui-through-lahaina-rebuilding-and-affordable-housing-crisis/

CNHA article (DEC/2023) - https://www.staradvertiser.com/2023/12/21/breaking-news/cnha-launches-maui-housing-website-new-lease-and-loan-initiatives/

Kūhiō Lewis (2021) - https://www.hawaiibusiness.com/20-for-20-kuhio-lewis/

Mirrored - Remarque88

Keywords
treasonseditionfirestorm

