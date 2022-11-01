RICHPLANET TV | BBC PANORAMA, Disaster Deniers: Hunting the Trolls

A Response to the BBC Panorama Propaganda

By Richard D. Hall

Background :



After the 2017 Manchester Arena bomb attack was reported, there were many anomalies and inconsistencies in the information that was available to the public. A UK researcher known online as "UK Critical Thinker" made a series of videos which looked at many aspects of the Manchester attack. There is much analysis in these videos which casts doubt over the official Manchester story. I will mention one piece of evidence here, the Nick Bickerstaff mobile phone footage. In this footage Bickerstaff films himself searching for his daughter, which he claims he filmed immediately after the explosion. The footage in his video contains very calm concert goers, walking normally and going to the bar etc. People can be heard mimicking his high pitched squealing. At the end of his video we see a TV screen showing a live feed of the concert stage with pink and orange moving stage lights. At a few points in the video Arian Grande's voice can be heard singing in the background. The bang/explosion occurred after the concert had finished, when Ariana Grande was no longer on stage, and the main arena bowl lights were on and people were leaving. Therefore Nick Bickerstaffs footage was, beyond doubt, filmed before the bang/explosion. This is just one piece of evidence which proves there was detailed foreknowledge of what was going to occur. Much other evidence exists which casts huge doubt on the veracity of the entire event. After reviewing the anomalies and looking at mainstream media reports, in 2019 and 2020 I decided to carry out investigation into the events to try and establish what really happened. I published my findings in a book and film. Since publishing my book and film, there has been a public inquiry. I have studied the public inquiry, and to my knowledge the public inquiry has not provided to the public any images showing recognisable deceased people in the arena foyer, or images of any recognisable serious injury located within the arena foyer. In my opinion the public inquiry has not shown what actually happened in the arena foyer on 22.5.2017. The public inquiry organisers carefully redacted all of the important parts of the CCTV footage which would have shown what actually happened, before they released the images into the public domain.

Mirrored - RICHPLANET TV

