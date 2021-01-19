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Part 2: Flat Earth and the Ridiculous Space Ball. Truth and Stuff
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103 views • January 19, 2021
I talk Wernher von Braun and his Science Fiction book Project Mars, him being a NAZI, Operation Paper Clip, and how he was a project manager for the Apollo Mission and Chief architect of the Saturn Rocket that supposedly took the astronauts (actors) to the moon. I also discuss some of the best evidence for a flat and motionless earth.
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