☦️ Orthodox Christmas in Ethiopia | ገና (Genna) - January 7

☦️ Orthodox Christmas in Ethiopia | ገና (Genna)

Ethiopian Orthodox Christians celebrate Christmas on January 7, known as Genna, following the ancient Julian calendar. The holiday marks the Nativity of Christ and is preceded by 43 days of fasting, ending with an all-night vigil and liturgy.

The scene here reflects the heart of Ethiopian Christianity: candlelit prayer, communal worship, and sacred architecture. Churches are filled as worshippers hold candles symbolizing Christ as the Light of the World.

Ethiopia is home to one of the oldest continuous Christian civilizations on Earth. Its Orthodox Church traces its origins to the 4th century, when the Kingdom of Aksum adopted Christianity as a state faith, centuries before much of Europe.

Genna is not a commercial holiday, it is marked by prayer, humility, fasting, and remembrance.

🎄 Merry Orthodox Christmas to Ethiopia and all who celebrate Genna.

Countries celebrating Christmas on January 7 primarily follow the Julian calendar, including Russia, Serbia, Ukraine (historically/partially), Belarus, Georgia, Moldova, Egypt (Coptic), and Ethiopia