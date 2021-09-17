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Best & Taylor Intel (9/17/2021): Murder One — October a Crisis Month? — The Big Jab — And Much More!
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60 views • September 18, 2021
La Palma, Censorship, Biden, Revolution, October Surprise, China, UN, Mandates, Mark, UFO, Delusions and More…
On this extended broadcast we will be examining the censorship of the La Palma volcanic activity and why prophetic websites are ignoring this activity while the EU and others are warning of an eruption and possible tsunami danger. Then we have military nuclear threats from China, the great red dragon of Revelation 12 rising up all over the world as the UN 4th Beast of Daniel grabs for power, for they are one and the same. Earth changes abound as do UFO sightings all over the world, but especially here in the USA according to the latest reports – is the arrival close at hand? Then we have revolution in America as people are rising up in opposition to Communist Dictator Biden grabs for total control under FEMA and martial law and much more in this extended broadcast… —Stewart Best
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The best way to stay in touch for NEW prophetic updates and information is to be on the email list: http://eepurl.com/bs1HBv
----------------------
Time is running out for mankind – even for the vast majority of Christians who think they are going to Heaven but are not – just as Jesus said. A DELUSION OF A SALVATION THAT DOES NOT EXIST.
The Bible is clear - only 1 in 1000 Christians is actually BORN AGAIN.
No Cross, No Death, No Judgment - No Crown of Eternal Life!!
FOR MORE INFORMATION, DOWNLOAD WHILE YOU CAN:
"The Dark/Light Series" (PDF) (1Cor 13:12) - A Guide to Authentic Salvation:
https://drive.google.com/open?id=1HROZ5t3jaXMCtWPZ2Sa4tlP_7YRez02W
"It is the best book I have ever read outside of the word of God itself."
----------------------
Thanks for listening and if you feel led to:
Become a NIGHT SHADOWS Member for just $9.95 per month [INCLUDED e-Books: "Frequency" #1 and #2]:
https://secureorderingcart.com/payments/pay/457ed9130030b7f12fd1ea72914b9f820478a721/1790/
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Source/Stewart Best's Website: www.LightGateBlogger.com
YouTube Channel: angelfall923
Visit Larry Taylor's Blog (FREQUENT updates): www.LarryWTaylor.org
------------------------
Other Stories Contributed by "Follows TheWay" on BeforeItsNews.com:
https://beforeitsnews.com/contributor/pages/690/234/bio.html
On this extended broadcast we will be examining the censorship of the La Palma volcanic activity and why prophetic websites are ignoring this activity while the EU and others are warning of an eruption and possible tsunami danger. Then we have military nuclear threats from China, the great red dragon of Revelation 12 rising up all over the world as the UN 4th Beast of Daniel grabs for power, for they are one and the same. Earth changes abound as do UFO sightings all over the world, but especially here in the USA according to the latest reports – is the arrival close at hand? Then we have revolution in America as people are rising up in opposition to Communist Dictator Biden grabs for total control under FEMA and martial law and much more in this extended broadcast… —Stewart Best
-----------------------
The best way to stay in touch for NEW prophetic updates and information is to be on the email list: http://eepurl.com/bs1HBv
----------------------
Time is running out for mankind – even for the vast majority of Christians who think they are going to Heaven but are not – just as Jesus said. A DELUSION OF A SALVATION THAT DOES NOT EXIST.
The Bible is clear - only 1 in 1000 Christians is actually BORN AGAIN.
No Cross, No Death, No Judgment - No Crown of Eternal Life!!
FOR MORE INFORMATION, DOWNLOAD WHILE YOU CAN:
"The Dark/Light Series" (PDF) (1Cor 13:12) - A Guide to Authentic Salvation:
https://drive.google.com/open?id=1HROZ5t3jaXMCtWPZ2Sa4tlP_7YRez02W
"It is the best book I have ever read outside of the word of God itself."
----------------------
Thanks for listening and if you feel led to:
Become a NIGHT SHADOWS Member for just $9.95 per month [INCLUDED e-Books: "Frequency" #1 and #2]:
https://secureorderingcart.com/payments/pay/457ed9130030b7f12fd1ea72914b9f820478a721/1790/
------------------------
Source/Stewart Best's Website: www.LightGateBlogger.com
YouTube Channel: angelfall923
Visit Larry Taylor's Blog (FREQUENT updates): www.LarryWTaylor.org
------------------------
Other Stories Contributed by "Follows TheWay" on BeforeItsNews.com:
https://beforeitsnews.com/contributor/pages/690/234/bio.html
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