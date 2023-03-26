GALACTIC FEDERATION MESSAGE ABOUT THE NEXT SEVERAL MONTHS-THINGS MAY NOT POSSIBLY BE RECOGNIZABLE*

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWEST CHANNEL HEEARTS OMMM! https://www.youtube.com/@heeartsommm1934 For truly uplifting energies & frequencies in these times! To Set Up An Appointment for Energy Work (A Combination Of Reiki, Qigong, & Pranic Healing & others)-Vedic Astrological Charts-Spritual Coaching-Negative Entity Clearing-Connecting To Spirit Guides-Guardian Angels-Loved Ones That Passed On-Tarot Readings-Wellness Coaching (Diet, Nutrition, Meditation, Mantras, Qigong) Please Email Us At [email protected] Check Out Our Reviews & Website https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com/ Build Your Health With High Quality Supplements & Help Support EEARTS With Medicinal Foods! https://mfoods.shop/eea We Operate On A Donation Basis Through Ko-fi https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T Please Subscribe to our Channels EEARTS https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg Evolutionary Energy Arts https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCd1BwLPKKXBgReBnimOX6JA/ Rumble https://rumble.com/user/EEARTS Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eearts Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/G0fICtrwpdKp/ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/L98QhpY6aNjt/ For As Little As $1 Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family! https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts Buy the channel a coffee 😊 https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T indigoandether Hand-made items infused with Reiki energy! https://www.etsy.com/shop/indigoandether/?etsrc=sdt Thank you so much for your support! https://www.solarham.net/kp.htm https://nypost.com/2022/12/01/elon-musk-expects-neuralink-brain-chip-to-begin-human-trials-in-6-months/ https://www.sciencealert.com/google-s-director-of-engineering-claims-that-the-singularity-will-happen-by-2029 https://www.wsj.com/articles/why-chinese-apps-are-the-favorites-of-young-americans-a9a5064a https://1.bp.blogspot.com/-HRq4KuMXBO8/UidRDkytIXI/AAAAAAAAJHc/uIxS37cCrXM/s1600/World_Map_of_Y-DNA_Haplogroups.png https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Human_mitochondrial_DNA_haplogroup#/media/File:Human_migrations_and_mitochondrial_haplogroups.PNG https://cdn.shopify.com/s/files/1/0560/7820/5104/articles/Pluto_Aquarius_JPG.jpg?v=1679588407

