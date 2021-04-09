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Pastor Artur Pawlowski: He's Not Just Running Nazis Out Of His Church!
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71 views • April 09, 2021
Just days ago, Pastor Artur Pawlowski lit up the Northern Hemisphere, as well as the world in driving out the Canadian Gestapo due to their entering the building where the Church he pastors worships. However, there is much more to this man and what God is doing in Calgary than a two-minute video. He joins me in this episode. Hang on, cause we're gonna have Church today!
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/canadian-pastor-artur-pawlowski-hes-not-just-running-nazis-out-of-his-church/
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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