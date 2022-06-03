WION: Shanghai Issue a Diktat to the Press, Banning the Word “Lockdown”

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06/02/2022 According to WION, Chinese officials in Shanghai issue a diktat to the press, banning them from using the word “lockdown”, and use “Static Management Style Suppression” instead, while they were the ones issued the two-month-long lockdown order and made 25 million population in Shanghai suffering