💲6,000,000 6TH STREET BRIDGE IN LA HAS BEEN DARK FOR 6 MONTHS 🌉 THIEVES STEAL 6 MILES OF COPPER

The 600 million dollar 6th street bridge in Los Angeles has been dark for 6 months because thieves stole 6 miles of copper wire from the infrastructure
