Gaza Gas, Israel Montage, GM Kills EV's, RFK Jr. Helps Trump? Dr. Blaylock, Good Bye Target
Gary King
"Inconvenient Truths" is a weekly reaction video series where Gary presents various videos, articles, screen shots and stories for Jim's and our audience's spontaneous, unrehearsed reaction through our comment section. Recorded LIVE. Tonight's show includes: A Great cartoon about Social Media Addiction, Razorfist on RFK Jr. Helping or hurting Trump, Gas permits being handed out by Israel before the Gaza, Dr. Blaylock discussing Covid shots, White House wants no ceasefire, Target closing stores due to looting, GM & Ford losing money on Electric Vehicles plus much much more!

