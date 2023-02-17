Catherine Austin Fitts | CBDC's And Ancient Greeks| Financial Rebellion
Catherine Austin Fitts | CBDC's And Ancient Greeks| Financial Rebellion On this Week's Financial rebellion Catherine Austin fitts,Carolyn Betts and Tommy Polly discuss the CBDC'S impact on the lives of people and how we can make an impact by following ancient Greek women.
