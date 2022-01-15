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What the Lord has Shown us About the End Times with Special Guest Ray Bergman - Part 2 (1-14-2022)
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147 views • January 15, 2022
https://www.podbean.com/eau/pb-86bs3-...
Its clear to anyone looking that our world is turned upside down. Everyone can see nothing is normal, though we long for normal to return. Will it?
All of us can see something is terribly, terribly wrong. Can we fix this?
What is coming for the people of God in these end times? Will we be caught up in the judgments or will we be spared somehow? Is there any way to be sure of anything any more?
On this episode of Just Praise Him Radio, Ray Bergman of Innocence Redeemed joins Glynda for a discussion of what they have each been shown and told about what is fast approaching and what God's instructions are to His people.
This is Part 2 of a 3 part series. Part 3 will air on Friday, January 21st.
Ray Bergman's Site:
www.innocenceredeemed.blog
Just Praise Him Today
https://wingsofprophecy.blogspot.com/
Its clear to anyone looking that our world is turned upside down. Everyone can see nothing is normal, though we long for normal to return. Will it?
All of us can see something is terribly, terribly wrong. Can we fix this?
What is coming for the people of God in these end times? Will we be caught up in the judgments or will we be spared somehow? Is there any way to be sure of anything any more?
On this episode of Just Praise Him Radio, Ray Bergman of Innocence Redeemed joins Glynda for a discussion of what they have each been shown and told about what is fast approaching and what God's instructions are to His people.
This is Part 2 of a 3 part series. Part 3 will air on Friday, January 21st.
Ray Bergman's Site:
www.innocenceredeemed.blog
Just Praise Him Today
https://wingsofprophecy.blogspot.com/
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