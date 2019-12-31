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U.S. Embassy in Baghdad stormed
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14 views • December 31, 2019
WGON channel :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DyHv5DnT58A&t=252s
choppers flying warning the rioters:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EpaPwZxmmLA&feature=share&fbclid=IwAR2cWeb00URwLC5Hpl8gvC_uBHaf5ngIfdcOAyRufJngjiXptp8BPDfSRF8
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/10645506/pro-iran-protesters-smash-down-gates-and-storm-us-embassy-in-iraq/?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=sharebarweb
https://www.cnbc.com/2019/12/31/trump-says-iran-will-be-held-fully-responsible-for-attack-on-the-us-embassy-in-iraq.html?__source=sharebar%7Cfacebook&par=sharebar&fbclid=IwAR3k7d2h52B-vzEf5ZWWfbM-chUQLd9oS3oF7Nm9jCPYBNGZETsawMI-Yt8
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/world/u-s-embassy-baghdad-confronted-protesters-after-iraq-airstrikes-n1108861?cid=ed_npd_bn_fb_bn&fbclid=IwAR0FoSkxhkyf198S-qSh8YTJm89X7lxLhYXgVf-w6fqtNwmB-PPrE27g5TM&fbclid=IwAR0Pm_BU4d17iVnaLVn9eLZ4yKXDttYbbMHL7iwcMI6hvNGuO0APSdfIBvE
US sends reinforcements to its Baghdad embassy amid Iraqi protests over strikes
https://www.rt.com/news/477224-pentagon-reinforcements-iraq-protests-airstrikes/?fbclid=IwAR1hIHRSaroAsoLCfqDjQ8EmbUumaFBTsq9PzndshUXtAJt4ZQg-pZpVarU
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DyHv5DnT58A&t=252s
choppers flying warning the rioters:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EpaPwZxmmLA&feature=share&fbclid=IwAR2cWeb00URwLC5Hpl8gvC_uBHaf5ngIfdcOAyRufJngjiXptp8BPDfSRF8
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/10645506/pro-iran-protesters-smash-down-gates-and-storm-us-embassy-in-iraq/?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=sharebarweb
https://www.cnbc.com/2019/12/31/trump-says-iran-will-be-held-fully-responsible-for-attack-on-the-us-embassy-in-iraq.html?__source=sharebar%7Cfacebook&par=sharebar&fbclid=IwAR3k7d2h52B-vzEf5ZWWfbM-chUQLd9oS3oF7Nm9jCPYBNGZETsawMI-Yt8
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/world/u-s-embassy-baghdad-confronted-protesters-after-iraq-airstrikes-n1108861?cid=ed_npd_bn_fb_bn&fbclid=IwAR0FoSkxhkyf198S-qSh8YTJm89X7lxLhYXgVf-w6fqtNwmB-PPrE27g5TM&fbclid=IwAR0Pm_BU4d17iVnaLVn9eLZ4yKXDttYbbMHL7iwcMI6hvNGuO0APSdfIBvE
US sends reinforcements to its Baghdad embassy amid Iraqi protests over strikes
https://www.rt.com/news/477224-pentagon-reinforcements-iraq-protests-airstrikes/?fbclid=IwAR1hIHRSaroAsoLCfqDjQ8EmbUumaFBTsq9PzndshUXtAJt4ZQg-pZpVarU
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