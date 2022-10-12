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https://gnews.org/articles/t53493962
10/12/2022 Dr. Peter McCullough: COVID vaccines are the cause of myocarditis and result in a large number of sudden deaths. Despite the FDAs clear statement in June 2021: vaccines can cause myocarditis. However, numerous academic institutions do not want to face this fact and are willfully blind to it