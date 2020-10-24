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IMPORTANT SHOW: Google's Antitrust Lawsuit & Section 230
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5 views • October 24, 2020
The Department of Justice filed an antitrust lawsuit against Google this week. Why should you care? Because this action will set off a legal war that could change the entire technology industry as we know it!
This decision comes after years of bipartisan pleas to break up big tech and to repeal or rewrite section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which has infamously protected social media platforms’ suppression of conservatives.
What impact does this have on your life? And what does this have to do with the 2020 election? Those are the questions we answer in today’s episode.
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If you would like to donate, just follow this link: https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/ and hit the bright orange “Donate” button!
You can also give by sending your donations in the mail to:
IGBY International Ministries
PO Box 797
Decatur, IL 62525
Thank you for your continued support, and please pray about standing with us as we go forward into the next step of this ministry.
This decision comes after years of bipartisan pleas to break up big tech and to repeal or rewrite section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which has infamously protected social media platforms’ suppression of conservatives.
What impact does this have on your life? And what does this have to do with the 2020 election? Those are the questions we answer in today’s episode.
**********
If you would like to donate, just follow this link: https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/ and hit the bright orange “Donate” button!
You can also give by sending your donations in the mail to:
IGBY International Ministries
PO Box 797
Decatur, IL 62525
Thank you for your continued support, and please pray about standing with us as we go forward into the next step of this ministry.
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