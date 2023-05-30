Create New Account
The Coming Resurrection of Life
9 views
channel image
The Message of the Cross
Published 19 hours ago |

In this video Sister Lewis explains where we get the word   "Rapture"      It is   indeed   a Biblical   doctrine   based   upon the   phrase   "caught up"   in Vs.  17 of   I Thessalonians Chpt. 4.  Sister Lewis gives the Scripture reading which is found in    I Thessalonians 4:13-18   and   I Corinthians 15:51-58

Keywords
holy spiritrapturesecond coming of christlake of firemysteryjudgement seat of christresurrection of liferesurrection of the saintsthe message of the crossgreat white throne judgement

