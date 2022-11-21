Want to Know Why Republicans Don't Pursue Election Fraud? Watch This for the Answer from a Very Red State Too BTW!

As citizens view the results of elections, particularly since Biden was installed in 2020, we are shocked at how brazenly they are stolen in front of our eyes. Only a fool, or one who profits from the theft of the elections, would deny they are being stolen.



However, even more disturbing to conservatives and patriots, is that the damaged party (most publicly perceived as the Republican party) does little to correct the problem. In fact, they seem to quickly fold up their tents and walk away without as much as a whimper. No fight at all. Just the standard, Wait till next time pep talk.



Watch this presentation from the Red Pill Expo to see why. You will have your answer by the end of it. And all of this btw happens in the allegedly very conservative, red state of Utah. Watch in full as it all hangs together.

