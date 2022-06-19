1 KINGS 11 V. 1-13 COMPROMISED - Ungodly Partnerships Lead To Spiritual Compromise.

Many today would consider the ability to compromise a good character trait. Married couples sometimes disagree but work together to compromise and meet somewhere in the middle. Politicians often need to compromise on deciding matters of public policy. Spiritual compromise, however, can lead to ruin because our allegiance to God is non-negotiable.

Why do ungodly partnerships have the potential to lead to spiritual compromise?