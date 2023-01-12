Farmland WARS The Global TAKEOVER of America’s Land Glenn TV Ep 244

Glenn Beck





January 11, 2023





There’s a world war raging right now between globalist and nationalist authoritarians. All sides want absolute control, and they will get it by locking down farmland, food, energy, and the money supply. This is what the Gr**t R*s*t is all about, and it has shifted into an entirely new gear. In some parts of the world, the war already involves bombs and bullets. Glenn reveals why Ukraine is so crucial to the globalist agenda and why it’s so important to nationalists like Russia, China, and Iran. But the war is being fought more covertly in other parts of the world, including our own back yard. American farmland is vanishing. Energy is being transitioned into forms the globalists can completely lock down. And our finances are being shifted toward a system that can be shut off or taken away at the whims of the federal government. The endgame is full control and power, and we are the only ones standing in the way.





