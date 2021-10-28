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EXCLUSIVE: Bishop Schneider warns of ‘growing’ Communist culture in West
LifeSiteNews
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10 views • October 28, 2021
In an exclusive interview with LifeSiteNews, Bishop Athanasius Schneider warned of a growing “spirit of communism” in the West as he spoke about the COVID crisis and 'vaccine' mandates, as well as the state of the Church. LifeSite is excited to announce that with this interview recorded in our brand-new studio, we are launching LSNTV. In the coming days, weeks, and months, we will be posting our video content on all the platforms listed below.



YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCw8JTSl7MOe0mgTb4Tfkozw/featured
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/LifeSiteNews
Banned: https://www.banned.video/channel/lsntv
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/LSNTV-107380665076835
Twitter: https://twitter.com/theLSNTV
Telegram: https://t.me/thelsntv
Gab: https://gab.com/LSNTV

To help LifeSite continue sharing videos on important and vital topics, consider donating here: https://give.lifesitenews.com/sustainlife?utm_source=Brighteon_LSNTVOriginal_Schneider_102821


Sign-up for LifeSite's video newsletter here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/subscribe/


Sign-up for LifeSite's email newsletter so you’ll never miss a beat: https://www.lifesitenews.com/ajax/subscribe?utm_source=Brighteon_LSNTVOriginal_Schneider_102821

Follow LifeSite on social media:
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Gab: https://gab.com/LifeSiteNews
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/LifeSiteNews
MeWe: https://mewe.com/i/lifesitenewscom1
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/LifeSiteNews
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lifesite/



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communismbishop schneiderlsntv
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy