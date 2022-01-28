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What is in the Covid 19 Jab is Beyond Shocking
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90 views • January 28, 2022
Big Pharma has not disclosed what is in the jab! Millions of Americans have taken the Covid 19 jab nonetheless. According to the DOD, the incidence of cancer, has gone up 300% and neurological conditions have gone up 1000% in 2021 in the military. Francesco and Dr. Len go down the rabbit hole of what is in the Covid19 jab.
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