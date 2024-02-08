Surreal CyberWare - Cylons?

Immersion and Distraction collide with the latest CyberWare headsets hitting the market. Watch out for these ADHD cyborg knuckleheads as they are accidents waiting to happen. Seizures and Ocular Degeneration are health concerns using normal screens. The Metaverse has arrived with the Elite Oculist controlling an alternative and augmented reality now.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.