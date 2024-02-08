Create New Account
Surreal CyberWare - Cylons?
GoneDark
Immersion and Distraction collide with the latest CyberWare headsets hitting the market.  Watch out for these ADHD cyborg knuckleheads as they are accidents waiting to happen.  Seizures and Ocular Degeneration are health concerns using normal screens.  The Metaverse has arrived with the Elite Oculist controlling an alternative and augmented reality now.

