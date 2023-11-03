Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The IDF Targeted the UNRWA Schools Where Thousands Were Sheltering With White Phosphorus and Artillery Shells in the Gaza City Beach Camp
channel image
The Prisoner
8833 Subscribers
Shop now
84 views
Published Yesterday

The Israeli Forces Targeted the UNRWA Schools Where Thousands of Displaced People Were Sheltering With White Phosphorus and Artillery Shells in the Gaza City Beach CampSource @Real World News

Keywords
war crimesidfartillerywhite phosporousschools targetted

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket