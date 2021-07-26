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Marxist HHS: Attacking Un-Vaxxed as COVID Survival Hits 99%! Ledger Report 1144
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366 views • July 26, 2021
The CDC and the NIH both work in tandem under HHS, Health & Human Services which is under the control of Team Biden. Together, they are lying to the American people about the severity of the Wuhan coronavirus, the efficacy of the so-called vaccines and the alleged “danger” from the so called un-vaccinated. This is an assault on your liberty! Two things are certain: Fuaci & company cannot stop the spread of the virus (only God can) and the survival rate of COVID is the same as the flu! Graham Ledger speaks with attorney Thomas Renz about his lawsuit to stop the spread – not of the virus – but the so-called vaccines!
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