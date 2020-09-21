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The Saviors? 300; 1,000;4,400,144,000;??? Who Are They? Sat. Sept. 19, 2020
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25 views • September 21, 2020
Is there a 'secret cabal' noted by a certain number? - that is trying to shape this planet to their own ends? Are they really concerned with making mankind and the planet better? Or, are they being deceptive in their methods to gather unsuspecting others under their wings and use them for their nefarious purposes?
Do they meet and plan in secret? Or, do they sometimes conduct their plans in the open thinking that you will believe that it is only an 'exercise'?
Whether you believe it or not....IT IS HAPPENING!!!
You have been 'drafted' into a war for....or...against these people.
What do you think???
Do they meet and plan in secret? Or, do they sometimes conduct their plans in the open thinking that you will believe that it is only an 'exercise'?
Whether you believe it or not....IT IS HAPPENING!!!
You have been 'drafted' into a war for....or...against these people.
What do you think???
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