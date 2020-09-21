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The Saviors? 300; 1,000;4,400,144,000;??? Who Are They? Sat. Sept. 19, 2020
America Organized
America Organized
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25 views • September 21, 2020
Is there a 'secret cabal' noted by a certain number? - that is trying to shape this planet to their own ends? Are they really concerned with making mankind and the planet better? Or, are they being deceptive in their methods to gather unsuspecting others under their wings and use them for their nefarious purposes?
Do they meet and plan in secret? Or, do they sometimes conduct their plans in the open thinking that you will believe that it is only an 'exercise'?
Whether you believe it or not....IT IS HAPPENING!!!
You have been 'drafted' into a war for....or...against these people.
What do you think???
Keywords
new world ordergeorge soros1infowarcommittee of 300america organizedusa politicsbilderbergersallen and companyusa culture000 points of light
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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