Hang on Tim Walzs ENTIRE family says theyre voting Trump Redacted w Natali Clayton Morris

Is it fair game for politicians' family members to speak out against them or is it a game of dirty laundry? We have seen this now with the family of Tim Walz, Barack Obama, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and of course Donald Trump. Are these people grifters or do they have information that the voters should have?