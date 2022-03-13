【Ukraine Rescue】03/13/2022 the Evil Chinese Communist Party Is the Root Cause of All the Disasters Around the World

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【Ukraine Rescue】03/13/2022 Fellow fighter Nicole emphasizes in an interview with Polish independent producers that the evil Chinese Communist Party is the root cause of all the disasters around the world. And we, the new Chinese from the New Federal State of China, are committed to take down the Chinese Communist Party to save humanity.