Karaj, Iran: two aerial attacks were carried out against a large bridge

The war in Iran has also reached the bridges. Thus, in the city of Karaj, two aerial attacks were carried out against a large bridge under construction B1, connecting it to Tehran.

In the photo, the bridge after the first attack, and in the video, a repeated strike carried out during rescue operations.

And, Trump posted about this hit on the bridge today:

Trump is relishing the moment of the US air strike on Iran's highest bridge on social media and declares that Tehran will either make a deal or nothing will remain of the country.

(Trump boasts about a “double-tap” strike on a bridge in Iran. The strikes killed civilians, and the second one targeted first responders. Very sick behavior from the "leader of the free world." - DD Geopolitics)

Then, this was posted too:

"Every bridge and building will be built back stronger. What will never recover: damage to America's standing." - Iranian FM Araghchi

Iranian state TV reports:

Key bridges in the region that could be targeted in retaliation after strikes on Iranian bridges:

🔸️Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Bridge — Kuwait

🔸️King Fahd Causeway — Saudi Arabia–Bahrain

🔸️Sheikh Zayed Bridge — Abu Dhabi

🔸️Al Maqta Bridge — Abu Dhabi

🔸️King Hussein (Allenby) Bridge — Jordan

🔸️Damia (Adam) Bridge — Jordan–West Bank

🔸️Sheikh Khalifa Bridge — Abu Dhabi







