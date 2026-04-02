Karaj, Iran: two aerial attacks were carried out against a large bridge

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The war in Iran has also reached the bridges. Thus, in the city of Karaj, two aerial attacks were carried out against a large bridge under construction B1, connecting it to Tehran.
In the photo, the bridge after the first attack, and in the video, a repeated strike carried out during rescue operations.
And, Trump posted about this hit on the bridge today:
Trump is relishing the moment of the US air strike on Iran's highest bridge on social media and declares that Tehran will either make a deal or nothing will remain of the country.
(Trump boasts about a “double-tap” strike on a bridge in Iran. The strikes killed civilians, and the second one targeted first responders. Very sick behavior from the "leader of the free world." - DD Geopolitics)
Then, this was posted too:
"Every bridge and building will be built back stronger. What will never recover: damage to America's standing." - Iranian FM Araghchi
Iranian state TV reports:
Key bridges in the region that could be targeted in retaliation after strikes on Iranian bridges:
🔸️Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Bridge — Kuwait
🔸️King Fahd Causeway — Saudi Arabia–Bahrain
🔸️Sheikh Zayed Bridge — Abu Dhabi
🔸️Al Maqta Bridge — Abu Dhabi
🔸️King Hussein (Allenby) Bridge — Jordan
🔸️Damia (Adam) Bridge — Jordan–West Bank
🔸️Sheikh Khalifa Bridge — Abu Dhabi