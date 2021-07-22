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CDC IS ABOUT TO SHATTER ITS OWN DEATH NUMBERS IN THE VAERS SYSTEM...WHY?
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650 views • July 22, 2021
However we know it will not be close to the real amount. I wonder if the whistleblower lawsuit over the 45,000 deaths they have not reported is why they are pushing up the death numbers? Link to that story is here: https://www.bitchute.com/video/dsj8j3ztmltO/
Source: WelcomeTheEagle88
Source: WelcomeTheEagle88
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