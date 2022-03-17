Brad Tschida: A Con-Con Is Not the Right Tool for Reining In Government

Brad Tschida currently represents Montana’s House District 97, and is running for state Senate.



In this episode of Conversations That Matter with TNA’s Alex Newman, Tschida discusses his role in defeating a call in Montana’s Legislature for an Article V convention.



He initially had sponsored the resolution to call an Article V convention to revise the Constitution. However, after doing additional study and realizing the danger of such a convention, he testified in committee against the Con-Con application, withdrawing his support and urging the committee to defeat the bill.



In his interview with Alex, Tschida emphasizes that a Con-Con is suspect because of those financing it (including George Soros), and explains that a Con-Con is not the right tool for the job of reining in the federal government—if our elected officials don’t follow the Constitution now, why would they follow a revised Constitution?