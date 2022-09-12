Cashless Payment | Why Is Amazon Rolling Out Technology That Allows You to Pay Using Your Palm?

Watch the Original April 19th 2022 Broadcast Today At: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VMux4fHOtVA

Watch the Original April 13th 2022 Video Today At: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yuhz133G8gs

Did Joe Biden Sign the Death Warrant On American Freedom On March 9th 2022 by Signing Executive Order 14067?

WATCH - https://rumble.com/v1gbgnp-executive-order-14067-.html

Who Is Attorney Jim Rickards?

READ - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/James_Rickards

Why Did Best-Selling Author Kiyosaki Warn the World About Executive Order 14067, Calling “CBDC Communism In Its Purest Form.”

READ - https://www.ibtimes.com/kiyosaki-warns-about-eo-14067-calls-cbdc-creation-communism-its-purest-form-3578565

Is Biden Planning On Removing the Cash In America Beginning On December 13th 2022?

Read Executive Order 14067 - https://www.presidency.ucsb.edu/documents/executive-order-14067-ensuring-responsible-development-digital-assets

What Are Central Bank Digital Currencies? Watch the Following Video Featuring Joe Rogan, Investigative Journalist Maajid Usman Nawaz and United Kingdom Chancellor Rishi Sunak (NOTE: Rishi Sunak served as the Chancellor of the Exchequer from 2020 to 2022, having previously been the Chief Secretary to the Treasury from 2019 to 2020.

WATCH - Embed the Following Video - https://rumble.com/v1g3urn-what-is-executive-order-14067.html

Why Is Biden Trying to 'Protect' Us from Cash Beginning Dec. 13 2022?

Read - https://www.wnd.com/2022/08/biden-planning-protect-us-cash-beginning-dec-13/

Have You Read the Terrifying Language Found In Section 4 of Biden’s Executive Order 14067 (Which He Signed On March 9th 2022)? - https://www.presidency.ucsb.edu/documents/executive-order-14067-ensuring-responsible-development-digital-assets

Executive Order 14067 | How Does Programmable Money (CBDCs) Track Your Movements, Track Your Carbon Footprint & Limit Your Freedom? - WATCH - https://rumble.com/v1gbl0n-executive-order-14067-how-does-programmable-money-cbdcs.html

Bide Is Planning a New Digital Currency. Here’s Why You Should Be Worried.

READ - https://thehill.com/opinion/finance/599768-biden-is-planning-a-new-digital-currency-heres-why-you-should-be-very-worried/

Why Does Microsoft Have a Patent with a WO-2020-060606 Publication Number? - https://patentscope.wipo.int/search/en/detail.jsf?docId=WO2020060606

Why Are Microchip-Based Wallets Now Available to Be Implanted Into Your Hand? - WATCH - https://rumble.com/v10y221-the-great-reset-microchips-to-implant-under-your-skin.-most-likely-implante.html

What Is the World Economic Forum Pushing the "Benefits of a Cashless Society?" - https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2020/01/benefits-cashless-society-mobile-payments/

WalletMor Chief Technology Officer is Amal Graafstra - https://www.cbinsights.com/company/walletmor/people

The Vivokey Founder is Amal Graafstra https://www.linkedin.com/in/amalgraafstra

Vivokey funded by SOSV - https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/vivokey-technologies/company_financials

SOSV and Bill Gates did a tech summit together - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wz5eEnnTuKY and https://www.google.com/search?q=bill+gates+SOSV+summit&rlz=1C5CHFA_enUS852US853&oq=bill+gates+SOSV+summit&aqs=chrome..69i57l2j69i59j69i60l4j69i61.4800j0j7&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8

Watch the Original April 13th 2022 Video Today At: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yuhz133G8gs

Watch the Original Fox Carolina April 13th 2022 Video Today At: https://www.facebook.com/foxcarolinanews/videos/trending-today-implant-a-chip-under-your-skin/949008312482359/

Watch the Original Feb 21, 2019 Video Today At: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dl_gemn9a9E

What Does the Bible Say About “No Man Might Buy or Sell Save He That Had the Mark, or the Name of the Beast or the Number of His Name?

16 And he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads: 17 And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name. "18 Here is wisdom. Let him that hath understanding count the number of the beast: for it is the number of a man; and his number is Six hundred threescore and six." - Revelation 13:16-18