RT News - November 28 2025 9AM GMT

November 28, 2025

Vladimir Putin says a US-proposed peace plan, could be the basis for a future deal with Ukraine, adding that a key condition to stop the fighting - a full withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from the Donbass. Palestinians face harsh realities with entire neighborhoods cut off, families forced to flee, and journalists arrested as a large-scale IDF operation enters its third day. The mayor of a northeastern West Bank city speaks with RT about the dire conditions. The Venezuelan military goes on high alert and warns Washington against any direct attack. That's as the US president ups the tensions with a threat of stopping so-called drug traffickers on land.





