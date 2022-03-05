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media production - what can you believe? - green screen use
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207 views • March 05, 2022
The "green screen" is an amazing tool that videographers use to make something seem like another thing altogether. Star Wars light saber fights were early great examples of that tool.
Modern media, unfortunately, makes massive use of Green Screen technology is delivering what they inappropriately call "news"..
Here is a perfect demonstration of why you should not trust what appears on YOUR SCREEN.
Modern media, unfortunately, makes massive use of Green Screen technology is delivering what they inappropriately call "news"..
Here is a perfect demonstration of why you should not trust what appears on YOUR SCREEN.
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